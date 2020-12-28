Vikram Solar’s 10 MW Solar Plant for WBSEDCL Inaugurated by The Hon’ble Chief Minister of West Bengal

Kolkata: Vikram Solar one of India’s leading module manufacturers and a prominent EPC & rooftop solar solutions provider announced the commissioning of 10 MW solar project for West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL). The project was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of West Bengal, Ms. Mamata Banerjee today. The solar plant is located in the Birbhum district of West Bengal and consists of Vikram Solar’s 30,150 numbers of solar modules. The solar plant will reduce CO2 emissions of over 10,540 tonnes/annum and light up approximately 17,649 homes.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Saibaba Vutukuri, CEO, Vikram Solar, said, “This is indeed a proud moment for us and we thank WBSEDCL for choosing Vikram solar as the project partner. The state of West Bengal under the leadership of Ms Mamata Banerjee has been at the forefront of leading the progress for green energy growth and is a source of encouragement for such progressive endeavors. This project is testament of WBSEDCL and our joint commitment towards enabling the India’s transition to renewable energy and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. We will continue to partner with WBSEDCL in enabling the state to harness its solar potential.”

In addition to this 10 MW solar plant in the Birbhum district, Vikram Solar has already commissioned 33 MW cumulative solar energy capacity for WBSEDCL across locations in the state of West Bengal and 10 MW solar project is currently under execution.

