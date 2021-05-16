Vijay Inder Singla launches 100 bed facility with oxygen concentrators & Covid war-room under ‘Zimmewaar Sangrur’ campaign

Sangrur: As Covid patients across the country are running frantically looking for ventilators and oxygen, Punjab School Education Minister Mr. Vijay Inder Singla launched “Zimmewaar Sangrur” campaign and set up a 100-bed facility equipped with Oxygen concentrators and Vital Measurement Monitors at a hall of Kali Mata Temple in Sangrur on Sunday.

Singla has also set up a Covid war-room that would provide round the clock assistance in terms of bed counts, oxygen concentrators, plasma donors, availability of blood, vaccine and medicines. People can reach out to the war-room & all the assistance would be provided by volunteers on a single call and the helpline number will be floated soon in the public.

“Sangrur is prepared to defeat Covid as we are procuring the vaccine at large scale and this 100 bed facility has been created to accommodate and treat mild to moderate patients. Medical staff will be available here round the clock to ensure that people need not to run from pillar to post for basic requirements,” Singla said talking to reporters at Covid care center. He added that their government will also increase the capacity of beds available at Civil Hospital Sangrur from 120 to 135 soon and other medical requirements including oxygen gas were also being ensured.



The minister informed that facility running round the clock will assess the severity of the infection, health condition of the COVID infected persons and help them in treatment.

“We are also launching three Covid medical vans fitted with Oxygen concentrators that would visit distressed patients at their homes to shift them to the Covid care center for treatment. Oxygen is the most sought-after thing these days, and we are in process to set-up an Oxygen plant in Sangrur to meet all medical requirements,” Singla added insisting, “it is my responsibility to serve the people in this hour of crisis”.

The minister also said that team of volunteers will be active on ground that will resolve Covid related issues. He added that administration is expanding the medical infrastructure at war-footing scale so that third Covid wave can be thwarted at the early stage,

The government data shows that more than 1.28 lakh people have been vaccinated in Sangrur. 1.12 lakh have been administered with single doze while 16,383 have been given both the dozes of the vaccine. Currently, the active Covid patient count stands at 1,829. In all 12,009 got infected by the virus while 9,639 got recovered and 549 succumbed to the pandemic.

On this occasion, DC Ramvir, Civil Surgeon Dr. Anjana Gupta, SDM Yash Pal Sharma, Chairman Anil Kumar Gheecha, Chairman Naresh Gaba, Vice Chairman Mahesh Kumar Meshi, DFPO Dr Inderjit Singla, Director Satish Kansal, Amarjit Singh Teetu, Parminder Sharma, Vijay Gupta, Chairman Legal Cell Gurtej Grewal, Dr. Sukhwinder Babla, Rocky Bansal, Sanjay Bansal and Binder Bansal among several others were also present.