Vicks Cough Drops unveil new campaign film with Brand ambassador Ranveer Singhto urge youth to speak khich-khich free

Kolkata: India’s leading cold and flu brand Vicks, launched a new campaign film starring brand ambassador Ranveer Singh. The campaign film, which also features Ronit Roy, brings back Vicks’ iconic message of leading a khich-khich free voice, through “Vicks ki golikhol de boli”.The objective of this film, conceptualised by Vicks India and Publicis Singapore, is to inspire individuals to stand up for their dreams and passions and showcase how a khichkhich free conversation can help people express themselves without hesitation.

Ronit Roy and Ranveer Singh, seen as a father-son duo respectively are discussing Ranveer’s career. Ranveer wants to put his wishes forth but the khichkhich in his throat causes an interruption. Taking help from a ‘Vicks ki goli’, Ranveer informs his father about his choice of career in his typical zealous manner. Ranveer explains how Vicks helped him eliminate the khichkhich and speak up confidently to follow his dreams.

Speaking on the campaign, superstar Ranveer Singh shared, “I support the message this campaign film is communicating to the youth. Vicks Cough Drops is a brand that has been a part of my childhood and continues to be my go-to even now. Together we can certainly encourage the world to be khichkhichfree and be confident towards achieving what they want.”

Commenting about his association with the brand, Ronit Roy, said,“Through generations, my family and I have been relying on Vicks to get rid of cough and cold – which is why working on this film was a wonderful experience. I strongly believe the message that this film communicates and the idea it provides for youth to not let khichkhich hold them back from what they want to achieve.”

Sahil Sethi, Senior Director, and Category Head, Personal Healthcare, Procter and Gamble, added, “Vicks cough drops have been relieving khichkhich for generations of Indians. Relieving khichkhich and enabling one to speak with confidence is what we stand by. Through this campaign film, our aim is to highlight the confidence one Vicks ki Goli can bring in a person to speakup, without facing any throat irritation.”

Talking about the campaign film, Mihir Dhairyawan: Creative Director, Publicis Singapore, said,:“This lozenge clears the throat, so you can speak your mind. And Ranveer Singh is someone who is never too shy to express himself. So, you can already see the natural connect between our product and its ambassador. We were also keen to see what magic this chemistry between Ranveer and Ronit would dish out. And we were not left disappointed. Ranveer’s energy that is in contrast with Ronit’s poise is what makes this spot thoroughly enjoyable.”