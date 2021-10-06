Vice President M Venkaiah Naiduurges people to promote and buy Indian handicrafts and handlooms

New Delhi : The Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu today called upon the people, particularly youngsters, to buy and promote Indian handicrafts, handlooms, Khadi and other products made by artisans instead of foreign items.

The Vice President, who is on a tour of the North- Eastern States, inaugurated an exhibition of handloom and handicraft products, went around the stalls and interacted with artisans, weavers and others at Agartala, Tripura.

Urging the people to be ‘Vocal for Local’, he said that he was hugely impressed by various products like Bamboo bottles, bamboo handbags,, artificial flowers, agarbati, Risha (traditional stole), mulberry silk products and agar tree perfume-oil that were on display.

Praising the talent and craftsmanship of the artisans, weavers and makers of other traditional products, he said they needed to be encouraged.

The Vice President said there was enormous talent and knowledge among Indians . India is uniquely blessed with a demographic dividend with about 65 % of the population below the age of 35 years and 50% below 25 years. He said the need of the hour is to identify the talent and impart training to artisans and craftspersons to upgrade their skills.

He also urged the Centre and various State Governments to accord more importance to providing timely and affordable credit and marketing avenues to artisans and weavers to enable them to generate income and stand on their own feet.

Shri Naidu appreciated the organisers, the State government and the North Eastern Council for organising the exhibition.

Shri Biplab Kumar Deb, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tripura, Shri Mevar Kumar Jamatia, Hon’ble Minister, Industry & Commerce (HHS) and Tribal Welfare, Shri K. Moses Chalai, Secretary, North Eastern Council and other dignitaries were present.