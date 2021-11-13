Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu visits the Composite Regional Centre for Skill Development, Rehabilitation and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities

New Delhi : The Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu visited the Composite Regional Centre for Skill Development, Rehabilitation and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. During the visit the Vice President reviewed the activities of the Skill Development Unit, Early Intervention Centre and other activities of Composite Regional Centre. He also visited the information stalls setup by NIEPID, ALIMCO, NHFDC, NSCFDC and NBCFDC under Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment and AP State Govt.

Subsequently the Vice President made distribution of aids and appliances to about 100 beneficiaries, Certificate of loans awarded to beneficiary at a total cost of Rs 32.40 lakhs.

While addressing the gathering, he stated that he has been involved with Composite Regional Centre from the time when it was setup in temporary premises and was also involved in foundation laying stone and subsequently the inauguration. He informed the gathering that he comes to see the functioning of CRC, thereby completing the cycle of planning, construction and implementation. He expressed his deep satisfaction at the facilities and services which are being provided to PWDs cutting across the disabilities.

He appreciated Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities for the excellent facility which has been setup and the services which are being provided. He stated that all should work towards creating equal opportunities and empowering persons with disabilities in whatever way they can thereby creating an equitable society. He stated that as Vice President of India he urges all the bankers, financial institutions and other service providers to put in their best possible efforts for creating an enabling environment to make persons with disabilities live independently through self employment from the loans which they can extend. He appreciated all the officials of NIEPID and CRC Nellore and suggested that they continue giving best services to PWDs.