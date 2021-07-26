Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu says, Spirituality can relieve mental stress caused by COVID

New Delhi : The Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu today stressed the need to accord priority to mental wellbeing as a public health issue in the wake of the COVID pandemic.

Observing that fast-paced sedentary lifestyles can cause stress and anxiety among people, he suggested that a spiritual outlook to life can relieve tensions. He urged religious leaders to take the message of spirituality and service to the youth and the masses.

Noting that the Indian way of life envisioned the entire world as ‘one family’, Naidu wanted the youth of the nation to uphold India’s ancient ethos and tradition. He also urged the youth to visit our monuments of art, architecture and culture and take inspiration from the glorious symbols of our past.

Virtually releasing two Telugu books written by former Andhra Pradesh MLA, Shri N. P. Venkateswara Chowdary on ancient Hindu temples in Cambodia and Vietnam, Shri Naidu said the art and architecture of those temples showcase ancient Indian culture and traditions. Referring to the books titled ‘Cambodia—Hindu Devaalayala Punya Bhumi’ and Neti Vietnam- Naati Haindava Samskrithi’, Shri Naidu recalled his visit to the Angkor Wat temple in Cambodia suggested that everyone, especially the youth, must try to visit such temples and learn about India’s great past.

The Vice President also observed how temples in India have played a central role throughout our history as important centres of learning, art, culture and religion. He noted that temples, being an integral part of the social life of people, were crucial in maintaining social harmony. He also cited how temples flourished as focal points of music, dance, drama and sculpture. Temples were also pivotal during the Swarajya movement, Naidu remarked.

On this occasion, Naidu paid rich tributes to the late former pontiff of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, Swami Jayendra Saraswathi on his birth anniversary and recalled his social welfare activities in health and education. The Vice President commended the author for his efforts in bringing out the books and giving a rich account of the temples in Cambodia and Vietnam.

Banwarilal Purohit, Tamil Nadu Governor, Vijayendra Saraswathi, Kanchi Kamakoti Peetadhipathi, N.P. Venkateswara Choudary and others were present during the virtual event.