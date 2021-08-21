Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu greets the nation on the eve of Rakshabandhan

New Delhi : The Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu greeted the nation on the eve of Rakshabandhan. Following is the text of the message –

“I convey my greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan.

Rakshabandhan reaffirms the strong bond of love and affection between brothers and sisters in our society. The relationship between a brother and a sister is very special and the festival of Rakshabandhan honours this exceptional bond, which is founded on love, mutual respect, and compassion.

The festival also reminds us of the high place traditionally accorded to women in our society. On this occasion, let us rededicate ourselves to upholding the dignity and respect of women in our country.

I extend my heartiest wishes to citizens of our country on the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan.”