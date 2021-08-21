Union Home Secretary reviewed the preparations for celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

New Delhi : Union Home Secretary chaired a meeting today to review the preparations of Union Territories (UTs) to celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav during the period ending on August 15, 2023.

During the meeting, Chief Secretaries/Advisors to the Administrators of UTs shared details of a week long programme drawn out around the theme of Indian Freedom Struggle while highlighting the culture, tradition and heritage of their respective UTs. Several innovative ideas were put forth by the participants of the meeting in order to make the event an iconic celebration.

Union Home Secretary stressed on uniqueness of events, linkage with freedom struggle/freedom fighters, ensuring highest quality in planning of the events and highlighted that all the events must have extensive involvement of public at large. Union Home Secretary urged the UTs to give the programmes a concrete shape for inclusion in the MHA’s calendar of events.

Earlier, Union Home Secretary had chaired a meeting on 19th August, 2021 with the DGs of CAPFs, Chairman, Land Port Authority of India and heads of other organisations within MHA to discuss the week long programme of the MHA to celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.