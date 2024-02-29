Vice-President JagdeepDhankhar to visit Dharwad, Karnataka on 1st March, 2024

The Vice-President of India, Shri JagdeepDhankhar will visit Dharwad, Karnataka on 1stMarch, 2024.

During his one-day tour, Shri Dhankhar will visit the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Dharwad, where he will inaugurate the Main Gate Complex, the Knowledge Resource and Data Centre (KRDC) and Central Learning Theatre (CLT). The Vice-President will also lay the foundation stone for the Rooftop Solar Panel facility at the institute.

During his visit, the Vice-President will also be the Chief Guest at the inaugural ceremony of the M.M. Joshi Eye Institute-EYESIRI, a new super-speciality eye hospital.