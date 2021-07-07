Vice President condoles the demise of legendary thespian Dilip Kumar

New Delhi: The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu has expressed his profound grief over the demise of legendary thespian Shri Dilip Kumar.

Condoling the death of Shri Dilip Kumar, the Vice President said that his death had created an irreplaceable void in the field of cinema. Recalling the versatility of the exceptional actor, Shri Naidu said, “Although known by the sobriquet ‘Tragedy King’, the legendary thespian was one of the most versatile actors & essayed a variety of roles from social dramas to romantic hero with equal felicity.”

Noting his contribution to the world of cinema, Shri Naidu said, “Some of the greatest actors in Hindi cinema acknowledge his immeasurable contribution to their understanding of the varied skills of acting.”

Recalling some of his iconic roles, the Vice President said that some of his roles in films like Amar, Naya Daur, Ganga Jumna, Madhumati and Ram Aur Shyam remain etched in memory. “The natural actor is universally seen as an institution in himself & credited with bringing method acting to Indian cinema,” he added.

The Vice President conveyed his condolences to the family members of Shri Dilip Kumar and his legions of fans in India & abroad.