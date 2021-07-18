Vice President advises the Minister of State for Defence to look into closure of roads in Secunderabad Cantonment

New Delhi : The Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu today advised the Union Minister of State for Defence, Ajay Bhatt to examine the issue of closure of public roads in Secunderabad Cantonment area as it was causing difficulty to thousands of people living in surrounding colonies.

Vice President Naidu referred to the issue when the newly-appointed minister called on him at Upa- Rashtrapati Nivas today. He suggested to the minister to look into the closure of public roads in detail and take steps to mitigate the hardship faced by the people.

In this context, Vice President Naidu also mentioned about a recent letter written by the Telangana government to the Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh on the issue.

The minister assured the Vice President to examine the matter and address the concerns of the people.