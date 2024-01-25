Vi Introduces Swiggy One on Vi Max Postpaid Plans

After introducing the industry-first initiative, ‘Choice’, which enables Vi users to choose their preferred benefits across entertainment, food, travel, and mobile security, Vi, a leading telecom operator, today announced the addition of popular food delivery platform ‘Swiggy’ to their Vi Max Postpaid portfolio as one of the benefit options for its users.

Strengthening its postpaid portfolio, Vi now offers Vi Max Individual and Vi Max Family Postpaid Users ‘Swiggy One Membership’ valued at over Rs 2500, at no extra cost. Vi Max Postpaid users on plans Rs. 501, Rs. 701, REDX Plan Rs. 1101 as well as Vi Max Family Plan Rs. 1001, and 1151 plans will be able to access Swiggy One membership as one of the added benefits from a wide range of options.

With this, Vi Max Postpaid individual and Family Plan users can opt for a benefit of their choice such as: Entertainment (OTT): Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV and SunNXT); Travel: Easemytrip; Security: Norton 360 Mobile Security and Food: EazyDiner and now Swiggy One Membership.

Vi Max Postpaid plans also offer other unique benefits such as Set Your Own Credit Limit and Priority Customer Service.