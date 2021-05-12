Vedanta Supports Goa Govt. With 100 Oxygenated Beds Infrastructure, Liquid Oxygen, Ventilators And Critical Medical Equipment To Combat Covid

New Delhi: As the Goa state battles the 2nd wave of Covid-19 pandemic with sudden surge in COVID cases, Vedanta Sesa Goa Iron Ore has committed to add 100-bed infrastructure capacity at Goa, to support the state Govt.in combating COVID pandemic. 100- Bed infrastructure will be rolled out as extension to Goa Medical College at Bambolim, Goa in order to enhance the healthcare facility at Goa state to tackle crisis situation posed due to COVID. Out of 100 beds, 80 would be oxygenated beds, 20 would be critical care beds and 5 ventilators with all related equipment and bed. Additionally, all necessary equipment essential to run a full-fledged hospital will be provided. The committed infrastructure set up is expected to be complete in next 15-20 days’ time. Vedanta Sesa Goa has also committed its support to Goa Govt. and district administration for supply of 3 tons of free Liquid oxygen per day from Amona plant and has already supplied over 60 tons. Vedanta has also committed to provide 200 oxygen concentrators out of which, 100 have already been supplied.

Goa CM Appreciated Vedanta for the support in combating COVID through tweet “I am thankful to the Vedanta Sesa for volunteering to supply 3 Tonnes of liquid oxygen per day from their VAB plant at Amona, Navelim during this difficult phase of pandemic.”

Mr. Sauvick Mazumdar, CEO, Iron & Steel, Vedanta Limited said, “At Vedanta, “Care” for our community, and development of our nation is our DNA that we strive by. We believe, in giving back to the communities and support, during this unprecedented situation due to COVID-19 pandemic. We are constantly supporting Goa Govt. in combating COVID through various means, and through our collective efforts, we will tide over this COVID pandemic”

During the first wave of COVID-19, Vedanta Sesa Goa Iron Ore Business has extended support to state/ district administrations, Frontline COVID warriors and communities around, through various support activities such as food and groceries in the mining belt, providing mask & Sanitizers, , Awareness campaigns, Sanitization drives at public places etc.