Vedanta Lanjigarh spreads message of electrical safety at workplace and beyond

Lanjigarh: Vedanta’s Alumina Refinery at Lanjigarh observed the National Electrical Safety week recently to reinforce the importance of adhering to safety norms while handling the electrical equipment and machinery. The alumina refinery prides itself in upholding the highest standards of safety and with the monsoons arriving, the plant has stepped up its electrical safety preparedness. Spreading awareness on electrical safety among its employees and associate partners is one such critical initiative in this direction.

The week-long observation, commenced from 26th June 2020, included different activities like electrical safety trainings for the employees, safety quiz for employees and associate partners, electrical safety model presentation and field electrical safety campaign. As a step towards spreading awareness amongst family members of employees, a program on electrical safety dos and don’ts was also organized during the period.

On the concluding day of the National Electrical Safety Week, Mr. Rakesh Mohan, Chief Operating Officer, Vedanta Limited, Lanjigarh unit said, “For Vedanta, safety at workplace is of utmost importance. Adherence to the highest safety standards governs our operations and is a way of life for us. Vedanta Lanjigarh is working towards bringing in even more sophisticated technologies and practices in the near future for its electrical installations to attain a benchmark in industry standards.

Vedanta Lanjigarh has a 90 MW cogeneration power plant, which supplies electricity to the 2 MTPA alumina refinery. The alumina refinery has well-equipped 22 indoor substations with connected load of approximately 100 MW. The electrical installations comply to both international and national standards of safety. Over the years, the plant has incorporated several modifications in the electrical safety practices like enhancing the protection system, reducing human and machine interfaces and robust personal protective equipment for its employees.

Participating in the week-long observation, Mr. Pramendra Singh, Area Incharge from M/s Powermech Projects Limited, one of the associate partners of Vedanta Lanjigarh says, “The National Safety Week observation at Vedanta was an excellent learning opportunity for me and my fellow workers. The plant is equipped with all safety mechanisms and is taking up several initiatives to ensure electrical safety. During this program, we have taken the pledge to keep our electrical installations and system safe and also spread the message of awareness.”

Vedanta is the largest producer of aluminium in India and remains the premier manufacturer of metallurgical grade alumina. The company operates a 2 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) capacity alumina refinery in Lanjigarh (Kalahandi district, Odisha), India since 2007 and an associated 90 MW captive power plant.

