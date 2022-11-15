Vedanta Kicks Off Feeding Drive of 2 Million Meals

New Delhi: On Children’s Day, Vedanta launched its feeding drive to serve 2 million
meals to children across Nand Ghars, a flagship social impact project under Anil Agarwal Foundation.
This drive is a part of the company’s mission #RunForZeroHunger to combat malnutrition and ensure
that no child goes to bed hungry.
Vedanta had pledged a nutritious meal for every kilometre covered by the runners at the Vedanta
Delhi Half Marathon held on October 16, 2022. Over 40,000 people from across the world participated
in the various runs, colouring the streets of Delhi in the spirit of humanity as they all ran for a larger
purpose of zero hunger, clocking over 2 million kilometres. Vedanta’s 15,000 employees along with
25,000 runners participated in the prestigious half marathon thus helping the movement of
#RunForZeroHunger surpass the initial goal of 1 million meals and Vedanta pledging 2 million healthy
and nutritious meals to children at Nand Ghars.
Expressing her thoughts on the success of the campaign, Ms. Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive
Director, Vedanta Limited said, “Giving back to the society is in the DNA of Vedanta. Aimed at
combating malnutrition in the country, Vedanta’s #RunForZeroHunger brought people together for
the cause where every participant ran to ensure that children in need get an access to nutritious
meals. I am pleased to see the overwhelming participation from people joining us for the cause and
surpassing our initial goal of 1 million meals to now serving 2 million meals. Our commitment
towards serving nutritious meals to children at Nand Ghar is the culmination of the shared vision for
a healthy India.”
In line with Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision to maximise nutritional outcomes through POSHAN 2.0,
this feeding drive will supplement the existing efforts to ensure the right nourishment to children
facilitating their holistic development. The first phase of the feeding drive will begin from Nand
Ghars located at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh and Jaipur, Rajasthan spreading to other Nand Ghars across
India.
Vedanta’s cause-based association with the Delhi Half Marathon is the realisation of the group’s ESG
commitments. Anil Agarwal Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Vedanta is committed to
empowering communities, transforming lives and facilitating nation-building through sustainable and
inclusive growth. It has pledged to spend INR 5000 crore over the next five years and has laid down a
socio-economic development roadmap for the development of its communities.
Over the years, Vedanta has built many impactful CSR programs in India and is considered one of the
most socially responsible corporations in the country. In the last financial year, the company had spent
INR. 399 crores on various CSR activities with a prime focus on pandemic relief works, children’s wellbeing and education, women empowerment, health care, sustainable agriculture & animal welfare,
market-linked skilling of youth, environment protection & restoration, development of community
infrastructure among others.
A model project working towards strengthening the Aanganwadi ecosystem of the country, Nand
Ghar is extensively working at the grassroots level in the communities aiming to bridge the urbanrural gap with best-in-class services. The 3700 Nand Ghars are the enabler of change and sustainable
development with presence in 13 states across India.
Nand Ghars are equipped with solar panels to ensure 24X7 electricity, water purifiers, clean toilets
and smart television sets, and have become a model resource centre for the local communities. Preschool education is provided to children in the age group of 3-6 years. Nutritious meals and takehome rations are being provided for children, pregnant and lactating women. Primary healthcare
services are rendered through mobile health vans and telemedicine services, women are
empowered through skilling and enterprise development
