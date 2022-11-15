Vedanta Kicks Off Feeding Drive of 2 Million Meals

New Delhi: On Children’s Day, Vedanta launched its feeding drive to serve 2 million

meals to children across Nand Ghars, a flagship social impact project under Anil Agarwal Foundation.

This drive is a part of the company’s mission #RunForZeroHunger to combat malnutrition and ensure

that no child goes to bed hungry.

Vedanta had pledged a nutritious meal for every kilometre covered by the runners at the Vedanta

Delhi Half Marathon held on October 16, 2022. Over 40,000 people from across the world participated

in the various runs, colouring the streets of Delhi in the spirit of humanity as they all ran for a larger

purpose of zero hunger, clocking over 2 million kilometres. Vedanta’s 15,000 employees along with

25,000 runners participated in the prestigious half marathon thus helping the movement of

#RunForZeroHunger surpass the initial goal of 1 million meals and Vedanta pledging 2 million healthy

and nutritious meals to children at Nand Ghars.

Expressing her thoughts on the success of the campaign, Ms. Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive

Director, Vedanta Limited said, “Giving back to the society is in the DNA of Vedanta. Aimed at

combating malnutrition in the country, Vedanta’s #RunForZeroHunger brought people together for

the cause where every participant ran to ensure that children in need get an access to nutritious

meals. I am pleased to see the overwhelming participation from people joining us for the cause and

surpassing our initial goal of 1 million meals to now serving 2 million meals. Our commitment

towards serving nutritious meals to children at Nand Ghar is the culmination of the shared vision for

a healthy India.”

In line with Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision to maximise nutritional outcomes through POSHAN 2.0,

this feeding drive will supplement the existing efforts to ensure the right nourishment to children

facilitating their holistic development. The first phase of the feeding drive will begin from Nand

Ghars located at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh and Jaipur, Rajasthan spreading to other Nand Ghars across

India.

Vedanta’s cause-based association with the Delhi Half Marathon is the realisation of the group’s ESG

commitments. Anil Agarwal Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Vedanta is committed to

empowering communities, transforming lives and facilitating nation-building through sustainable and

inclusive growth. It has pledged to spend INR 5000 crore over the next five years and has laid down a

socio-economic development roadmap for the development of its communities.

Over the years, Vedanta has built many impactful CSR programs in India and is considered one of the

most socially responsible corporations in the country. In the last financial year, the company had spent

INR. 399 crores on various CSR activities with a prime focus on pandemic relief works, children’s wellbeing and education, women empowerment, health care, sustainable agriculture & animal welfare,

market-linked skilling of youth, environment protection & restoration, development of community

infrastructure among others.

A model project working towards strengthening the Aanganwadi ecosystem of the country, Nand

Ghar is extensively working at the grassroots level in the communities aiming to bridge the urbanrural gap with best-in-class services. The 3700 Nand Ghars are the enabler of change and sustainable

development with presence in 13 states across India.

Nand Ghars are equipped with solar panels to ensure 24X7 electricity, water purifiers, clean toilets

and smart television sets, and have become a model resource centre for the local communities. Preschool education is provided to children in the age group of 3-6 years. Nutritious meals and takehome rations are being provided for children, pregnant and lactating women. Primary healthcare

services are rendered through mobile health vans and telemedicine services, women are

empowered through skilling and enterprise development