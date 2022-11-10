Valedictory function of Vigilance Awareness Week held at Paradip Port

New Delhi : The valedictory function of observance of the weeklong Vigilance Awareness Week by Paradip Port Authority was held at Jayadev Sadan in the evening on 9th November, 2022. Shri P.P.Saha, Dy. CVO, Paradip Port Authority, while welcoming the guests, informed about the programmes undertaken by Vigilance Dept. of PPA for observation of Vigilance Awareness Week at Paradip Port.

Gracing the occasion as Chief Guest Shri P.L. Haranadh said that, Vigilance is an important organ of any organisation. Intelligence and Integrity are important parts of social capital, which contributes to the overall economic development. If we want to enjoy the fruits of democracy, we must curb corruption. System improvement is important part of preventive intelligence. It is envisage in Maritime vision to simplify existing procedures, systems, rules, regulations and procedures. Proceedings and procedures in corruption cases need to be completed in a time bound manner. Transparency can be further strengthened with digitalisation. To grow up in the corruption perception index, we must inculcate integrity in the young minds of our children.

Guest of Honour of the occasion Shri A.K.Bose, Dy. Chairman, PPA said that preventive vigilance must be practiced in our day to day work arenas. Integrity should be made an important aspect of our lives. Dr. P.N. Bahekar, Secretary, PPA also spoke on the occasion.

Thereafter, A skit titled “Corruption is Hell” was staged by local cultural organisation – CANMASS. Prizes were given to the winners of various competitions organised among the officers and employees of PPA, local school students during the week. Shri Nihar Ojha, Asst. Engineer, Vigilance, PPA offered vote of thanks.