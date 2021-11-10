Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates 31st edition of “Hunar Haat”, the “Kumbh of Kaushal Kuber” and “Braj Raj Utsav” in Vrindavan today

New Delhi : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the 31st edition of “Hunar Haat”, the “Kumbh of Kaushal Kuber” and “Braj Raj Utsav” in Vrindavan today and said that the artisans and craftsmen of “Hunar Haat” are strengthening Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.

After the inauguration, Shri Yogi Adityanath said that along with “Braj Raj Utsav”, the talent of the country has also been given a platform by the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs. He said that talent is not restricted to any caste, creed or religion. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had given us some “mantras” during the Corona period. Shri Modi worked with a resolve to save the life and livelihood of every needy and gave the slogan of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” (Self-reliant India).

The Chief Minister said that the artisans and craftsmen of “Hunar Haat” are strengthening the vision of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”. Our India is rich in handicrafts and craftsmanship. The handicrafts and craftsmanship of India is centuries’ old. The artisans and craftsmen of “Hunar Haat” have presented this art and craft to the people from generation to generation. This art and craft should be respected, this art should be made more inclusive.

Shri Yogi Adityanath visited “Vishwakarma Vatika” in the “Hunar Haat”. He garlanded the statue of great freedom fighter Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh and also had different traditional foods while sitting on “Khatiya” in “Mera Ganv Mera Desh”.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, MP Smt. Hema Malini, Uttar Pradesh Minister for Power Shri Shrikant Sharma, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Shri Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, UP Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad Vice Chairman Shri Shailja Kant Misra, Secretary, Minority Affairs Ministry Smt. Renuka Kumar and other senior officials and dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Smt. Hema Malini said that artisans and craftsmen from every part of the country are present at “Hunar Haat” which is also promoting traditional cultural events.

Besides “Vishwakarma Vatika”, “Circus” will also be displayed at the “Hunar Haat”, being organised at Kumbh Mela Ground, Vrindavan, Mathura from 10th to 19th November, where the Indian Circus artists will perform spectacular diverse traditional entertainment shows.

About 400 artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts are participating in ‘Hunar Haat” in “Braj Raj Utsav”. Artisans and craftsmen from more than 30 States and Union Territories including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Nagaland, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Ladakh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu-Kashmir, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have brought their indigenous products made with wood, brass, bamboo, glass, cloth, paper, clay etc. Traditional vegetarian foods from various parts of the country are also available in the “Hunar Haat”.

Renowned artists such as Annu Kapoor, Kailash Kher, Suresh Vadekar, Puneet Issar (to perform the Mahabharat show), Sadanand Biswas, Anoop Jalota, renowned Bhajan singer Usman Mir, renowned singer Rani Indrani and others will perform various cultural and musical programmes every day in the evening at “Hunar Haat” in Vrindavan.

More than 6 lakh artisans, craftsmen and people associated with them have been provided employment and employment opportunities through “Hunar Haat” in the last about 6 years. “Hunar Haat” is also available at virtual and online platform http://hunarhaat.org and GeM portal. People of the country and abroad can buy “Hunar Haat” products digital and online also.

The next “Hunar Haats” will be organised in Lucknow (12 to 21 November), Pragati Maidan, New Delhi (14th to 27th Nov), Hyderabad (26 November to 5 December), Surat (10 to 19 December), New Delhi (22 December 2021 to 2 January 2022). “Hunar Haat” will also be organised in Mysuru, Guwahati, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Patna, Puducherry, Mumbai, Jammu, Chennai, Chandigarh, Agra, Prayagraj, Goa, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Kota, Sikkim, Srinagar, Leh, Shillong, Ranchi, Agartala and other places in the coming days.