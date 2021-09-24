UTS on Mobile Application is available in Hindi language now

New Delhi : As a Digital India initiative by Government of India and with a view to promote three C’s – Cashless transactions (Digital payment), Contact less ticketing (no need to physically visit the point of sale) and Customer convenience and experience, UTS on Mobile app is now available in Hindi language apart from English. User can opt any one language of his/her choice. Using UTS On Mobile app, Users can choose between paperless or paper ticket mode and can book any type of tickets given below:-

Journey Ticket Booking

Season Ticket Booking/Renewal

Platform Ticket Booking

Benefits of Mobile Ticketing for customers

No waiting in ticket queue. Paperless and environmental friendly. Once a ticket is booked the ticket can be shown to TTE even in offline mode without any internet connection. Booking on the run: – Passenger who is in hurry or makes a last minute decision to travel can just reach the station, Scan the QR code displayed at various places at the station. Scan it and book the ticket. This facility is presently available at 1600 stations. Fully Cashless: – The customer can use all types of digital payment options i.e. Rail – Wallet, Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, UPI and E Wallets. Cheaper: – The customer who uses Rail-Wallet Facility are given 5% bonus on recharge. For example if a passenger recharges his Wallet for ₹1000, he gets the recharge value of ₹1050.

The Mobile Ticket application is fully developed in-house by Indian Railways (CRIS) and is available across platforms – Android and iOS and can be downloaded free of cost from the respective stores. The application has been widely appreciated for its usability and customer experience and has got four star rating at Google Play Store. No of Registered users of UTS Mobile application are 1.47 crore.