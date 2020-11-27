Utkal University celebrates 78th Foundation Day

• Digitisation will be a priority in the coming days, pledged Prof. Sabita Acharya, Vice-Chancellor

• Souvenir “Utkal Abhidi” and “Utkal in Media” released by former Vice-Chancellor Prof. Soumendra Mohan Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Established in 1943, the oldest university of the state, Utkal University celebrated its 78th foundation day today. The function was held in the newly inaugurated Dharmapada Convocation hall in the campus. Former Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Soumendra Mohan Patnaik graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour and released a souvenir named “Utkal Abhidi” that captured the achievements of the varsity till now. Recently appointed Vice-Chancellor of the university, prof. Sabita Acharya in her first official function addressed the staff, students and resolved to take it to new heights of excellence.

“Utkal University is rising. By becoming the first woman Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Sabita Acharya broke the glass ceiling,” said Prof. Soumendra Mohan Patnaik, congratulating the new VC. “Under her leadership Utkal will attain great heights with a great sense of responsibility towards the state,” he further added. The former VC also inaugurated a book “Utkal in Media”, an anthology of all media publications in the last 3 years on this occasion.

Prof. Sabita Acharya, Vice-Chancellor reiterated her resolve to take the University among the top universities of the country and said, “Let’s all take a pledge to continue working for the development of this magnificent institution.” She sought everyone’s cooperation and said expansion of digital infrastructure, better equipment for teaching & learning and cleanliness in the campus will remain her focal points.

“Today is the day we should introspect about our goals, achievements and shortcomings and take an oath to make ourselves better and better in the coming days,” said Prof. Basant Kumar Mallik, Chairman, P.G. Council while delivering welcome address on the occasion. Dr. Avaya Kumar Nayak, Registrar presented a report on the University listing all milestones achieved in the last year. He talked about the various MoUs signed with International Universities through the International office, new courses offered in the Chandikhol campus, short-term online courses started by HRDC and all the infrastructure additions that were made during the last year. 167 students have qualified UGC-NET. “Covid presented a huge challenge before us, but we have tried our best to keep learning and research afloat. We had to rethink our teaching & learning methods due to the pandemic,” said Dr. Nayak in his address.

The new Vice-Chancellor felicitated all the superannuated teachers and employees. Dr. Sushanta K Badamali, Director, Student’s Welfare extended formal Vote of Thanks. The function was attended by all teaching, non-teaching staff and students of the university.

