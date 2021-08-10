UTI Mutual Fund launches ‘UTI Focused Equity Fund’

Bhubaneswar: UTI Mutual Fund launches an open-ended equity scheme investing in maximum 30 stocks across market caps – ‘UTI Focused Equity Fund’. The New Fund Offer opens on August 04, 2021 and closes on August 18, 2021. The scheme will re-open for subscription and redemption for an ongoing basis from August 26,2021.

The investment objective of the scheme is to generate long term capital appreciation by investing in equity and equity related instruments of maximum 30 stocks across market caps. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme would be achieved.

Mr. Sudhanshu Asthana is the Fund Manager of the scheme.

Mr. Sudhanshu said, “Focused investing is all about high-conviction and our philosophy has two dimensions to generate portfolio alpha. The first is to hand-pick a select set of companies from the larger universe by relying on our ScoreAlpha investment philosophy aided by rich experience in research and fund management to separate the wheat from the chaff. Second is to build the portfolio to demonstrate the conviction by building significant portfolio positions in each company, which may accentuate the portfolio outcome.”

“UTI Focused Equity Fund will endeavour to build a concentrated portfolio of up to 30 select hand-picked high-conviction ideas. The core portfolio will be built with stocks having the potential of long-term Sustainable Growth. A portion of the portfolio will be invested in Transformational Opportunities; where strategy will be realigned to make the outcomes more sustainable and will also pick undervalued Cyclical Opportunities and benefit from mean reversion” he added.

UTI Focused Equity Fund will pursue bottom-up approach in identifying stocks and will follow a blend strategy of investing in both growth and value stocks with a tilt towards growth stocks. The Fund endeavours to be optimally diversified investing across the sectors and market capitalisation.

