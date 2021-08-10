Total 5,17,322 electric vehicles registered in the country over the last three years

New Delhi : The Ministry of Heavy Industries formulated a Scheme Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) Scheme in 2015 to promote adoption of electric/ hybrid vehicles (xEVs) in the country. At present, Phase-II of FAME India Scheme is being implemented for a period of 5 years w.e.f. April 01, 2019 with a total budgetary support of Rs. 10,000 crores. This phase focusses on supporting electrification of public & shared transportation and aims to support, through subsidies, 7090 e-Buses, 5 lakh e-3 Wheelers, 55000 e-4 Wheeler Passenger Cars and 10 lakh e-2 Wheelers. 38 original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of e-2W, e-3W & e- 4W have been registered under phase-II of FAME-India Scheme as on 9th August 2021. Details of Electric Vehicle Manufacturers/ Original Equipment Manufacturers registered under Phase- II of Fame India Scheme is given at Annexure I.

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has informed that as per e-vahan portal, the details of electric vehicles registered in the country over the last three years is as under:

Sl. No. Year No. of electric vehicles 1. 2018 1,31,554 2. 2019 1,61,314 3. 2020 1,19,648 4. 2021 (till 19th July, 2021) 1,04,806 Total 5,17,322

Under FAME-II scheme, the demand incentive for e-2W is increased to Rs. 15,000/KWh from Rs. 10,000/KWh with an increase in cap from 20% to 40% of cost of vehicle to increase adoption of e-2W. Further, the phase-II of FAME-India Scheme is extended for a period of two years after 31st March, 2022.

The, following initiatives have also been taken up by the Government of India for promotion of electric vehicles in the country –

The Government on May 12, 2021 approved a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for manufacturing of Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) in the country in order to bring down prices of battery in the country. Drop in battery price will result in cost reduction of electric vehicles. GST on electric vehicles has been reduced from 12% to 5%; GST on chargers/ charging stations for electric vehicles has been reduced from 18% to 5%. Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) announced that battery-operated vehicles will be given green license plates and be exempted from permit requirements. MoRTH issued a notification advising states to waive road tax on EVs, which in turn will help reduce the initial cost of EVs.

Annexure-I

Details of Electric Vehicle Manufacturers/ Original Equipment Manufacturers registered under Phase- II of Fame India Scheme

Category Name of Manufacturers e-2W 1 Ampere Vehicle Pvt. Ltd. 2 Ather Energy Pvt. Ltd. 3 Benling India Energy & Technology Pvt. Ltd. 4 Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. 5 Jitendra EV Tech Pvt. Ltd. 6 Li-ions Elecktrik Solutions Pvt. Ltd. 7 Okinawa Auto Tech Pvt. Ltd. 8 Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd. 9 TVS Motor Company Ltd. 10 M/s. Tunwal E-motors Pvt. Ltd e-3W 1 Champion Polyplast 2 Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solution Ltd. 3 Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd. 4 Victory Electric Vehicles Intl. Pvt. Ltd. 5 YC Electric Vehicle Pvt. Ltd 6 Best Way Agencies Pvt. Ltd. 7 Energy Electric Vehicles 8 Thukral Electric Bikes Pvt. Ltd 9 M/S Saera Electri Auto Pvt. Ltd 10 Khalsa Agency 11 Goenka Electric Motor Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. 12 Atul Auto Ltd. 13 Dilli Electric Auto Pvt. Ltd 14 U P Telelinks Ltd 15 Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. 16 Lohia Auto Industries 17 Avon Cycles Ltd. 18 Altigreen Propulsion Labs Pvt. Ltd. 19 Keto Motors Pvt. Ltd. 20 Omega Seiki Pvt. Ltd. 21 Speego Vehicles Co. Pvt. Ltd. 22 Etrio Automobiles Private Ltd. 23 Grd Motors 24 Om Balajee Automobile India Pvt Ltd 25 Scooters India Limited 26 Mlr Auto Ltd e-4W 1 Mahindra & Mahindra 2 Tata Motors

This information was given in a written reply by the Minister of State for Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar in Lok Sabha today.