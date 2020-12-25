User Fee collection through FASTag crosses Rs 80 crore per day first time with record 50 Lakh Transactions in a day

New Delhi: The toll collection through FASTag first time crossed Rs 80 crore per day on 24th December 2020 withrecord 50 Lakh FASTag transactions per day, a historical landmark. With more than 2.20 crore FASTag issued till date, adoption of FASTag by the Highway users has seen unprecedented growth. With FASTag being mandatory for vehicles from 01st January 2021, the NHAI has made all necessaryarrangements to provide seamless movement of vehicles at Fee Plazas.Adoption of FASTag has helpedHighway users to save time &fuel at the toll plazas. The digital transaction has got necessary push through the recent amendment in Central Motor Vehicle Rules.

FASTag is easily available at over 30,000 points of sale (PoS) across the country and mandatorily available at NHAI toll plazas. It is also available online through Amazon, Flip Kart and Snapdeal. The program haspartnered with 27 Issuer Banks and, has included several optionsto simplify its rechargefacility such asBharat Bill Payment System (BBPS), UPI, Online payments, My FASTag Mobile App, PAYTM, Google pay and others.In addition, cash recharge facility is alsobeing provided at Point of Sales (PoS) at Toll Plazas for convenience of users.

FASTag uses Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) technology that provide users a smooth and effortlesscross-over at Toll plazas without waiting/halting. The payment is made digitally through the FASTag linkedto the bank wallet. As social distancing has become the new norm, commuters are increasingly lookingat FASTag as a toll payment option as it nullifies the chances of any human contact between the driversand the toll operators. Being an inclusive technological tool for toll collection on highways, FASTag is amore practical and beneficial option.

Implementation of FASTag is one step in the direction of providing safe, smooth and seamless journey to commuters on National Highways.

