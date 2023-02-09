Use of Hindi or regional language in lower courts is decided by the High Court and State Government concerned in consultation with each other: Kiren Rijiju

Article 348(1)(a) of the Constitution of India states that all proceedings in the Supreme Court and in every High Court, shall be in English language. Clause (2) of the Article 348 of the Constitution states that notwithstanding anything in sub-clause (a) of clause (1), the Governor of a State may, with the previous consent of the President, authorize the use of Hindi Language, or any other language used for any official purposes of the State, in proceedings in the High Court having its principal seat in that State.

The Cabinet Committee’s decision dated 21.05.1965 has stipulated that consent of the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India be obtained on any proposal relating to use of a language other than English in the High Court.

Under Article 235 of the Constitution of India, the administrative control over the district and subordinate judiciary in the States vest with the concerned High Court. As regards, use of Hindi or regional language in lower courts, it is decided by the High Court and State Government concerned in consultation with each other.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Law & Justice, Shri Kiren Rijiju, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.