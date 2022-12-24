US President nominates Indian American Richard Verma to top diplomatic position in State Department

US President Joe Biden has nominated Indian American Richard R Verma to a top diplomatic position in the US Department of State. Biden announced his intent to nominate Verma as Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources.

Verma is the Chief Legal Officer and Head of Global Public Policy at Mastercard. He was the United States Ambassador to India and Assistant Secretary of State for Legislative Affairs during the Obama administration.

Earlier in his career, Verma was National Security Advisor to the United States Senator Harry Reid (D-NV), Democratic Whip, Minority Leader, and then-Majority Leader of the United States Senate.

He is a veteran of the United States Air Force and received numerous awards and decorations, including the Distinguished Service Medal from the Department of State, the International Affairs Fellowship from the Council on Foreign Relations, and the Meritorious Service Medal from the United States Air Force.

He was appointed to the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board and is a former member of the Weapons of Mass Destruction and Terrorism Commission.

He serves as a trustee of The Ford Foundation, and is on numerous other boards, including the National Endowment for Democracy and Lehigh University.