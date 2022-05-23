New Delhi: US, Japan and 11 other nations to launch Indo Pacific Economic framework, announces US President Biden.

After this, US & Japan together with 11 other nations will be launching Indo-Pacific economic framework. This framework is a commitment to working with our close friends and partners in the region & challenges that matter most to ensuring economic competitiveness..: US Pres

Indo-Pacific covers half the world’s population, over 60% of global GDP & nations represented here today & those who join this framework in future are signing up to work toward an economic vision that’ll deliver for all our people: US Pres at Indo-Pacific Economic Framework event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attend the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework event in Tokyo, Japan.