URDPFI guidelines, 2014 recommend 10 to 12 sq.mt. of open space per person in our cities

New Delhi : The Urban Regional Development Plans Formulation and Implementation (URDPFI) guidelines, 2014 recommend 10 to 12 sq.mt. of open space per person. State/ Union Territories Urban Development Authorities/ Urban Local Bodies are expected to adopt URDPFI guidelines in accordance with prevailing local conditions which may vary from city to city. While preparing or revising the Master Plans, cities may prescribe norms based on the URDPFI guidelines.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Ministry has circulated Urban Green Guidelines, 2014 to all the States and Union Territories for their adoption. Also, MoHUA supports the efforts of States/ Union Territories through its various schemes to improve accessible and safe space for citizens. Under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), development of ‘Green spaces and parks’ is an admissible component. So far, 2,058 parks/ green spaces have been developed covering around 4,061 acres.

Further, AMRUT 2.0 has been launched on October 1, 2021, under which, rejuvenation of water bodies to augment water and enhance amenity value and development of green spaces are admissible components. Funds for these projects (4% for rejuvenation of water bodies and 1% for development of green spaces & parks) earmarked the total project allocation.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.