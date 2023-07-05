UPSC: Final Result of CDS Exam (II), 2022

The following are the lists, in order of merit, in respect of 302 (*199 + ^103 ) candidates who have finally qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission and Interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the (i) *Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for 118th Short Service Commission Course (NT) (for Men) and (ii) ^Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 32nd Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course, commencing in October, 2023. The list of 118th Short Service Commission Course (NT) (for Men) also includes the names of the candidates who were recommended earlier on the basis of the result of the same examination for admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course(s).

The number of vacancies as intimated by the Government, for (I) 118th Short Service Commission Course (for Men) is 169 and for (II) 32nd Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course is 16.

The results of Medical Examination of candidates have not been taken into account in preparing the merit list. The candidature of all the candidates is Provisional. Verification of Date of Birth and Educational Qualification of these Candidates will be done by Army Head Quarters.

Candidates can also obtain information regarding results by accessing the UPSC website at http://www.upsc.gov.in . However, the marks of the candidates will be available on the Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of declaration of the final results for a period of 30 days.

Attention of the candidates is also invited to the scheme of PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF SCORES AND OTHER DETAILS OF NON-RECOMMENDED CANDIDATES as available on the Commission’s website. Such non-recommended candidates may exercise their options while downloading their marks.