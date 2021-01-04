Update on New Strain of novel Coronavirus from U.K.; Total number of infected now stands at 38

New Delhi: A total of 38 samples have been found to be positive with the new U.K variant genome.

10 in NIMHANS, Bengaluru, 3 in CCMB, Hyderabad, 5 in NIV, Pune, 11 in IGIB, Delhi, 8 in NCDC, New Delhi and 1 in NCBG, Kolkata.

NCBS, InSTEM, Bengaluru, CDFD Hyderabad, ILS Bhubaneswar, and NCCS Pune have so far found no UK mutant virus.

No. Institute/Lab Under Persons detected with new COVID strain 1 NCDC New Delhi MoHFW 8 2 IGIB New Delhi CSIR 11 3 NCBG Kalyani (Kolkata) DBT 1 4 NIV Pune ICMR 5 5 CCMB Hyderabad CSIR 3 6 NIMHANS Bengaluru MoHFW 10 TOTAL 38

The positive samples are being tested at 10 INSACOG labs (NIBMG Kolkata, ILS Bhubaneswar, NIV Pune, NCCS Pune, CCMB Hyderabad, CDFD Hyderabad, InSTEM Bengaluru, NIMHANS Bengaluru, IGIB Delhi, NCDC Delhi) for genome sequencing.

All these persons have been kept in single room isolation in designated Health Care facilities by respective State Governments. Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine. Comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travellers, family contacts and others. Genome sequencing on other specimens is going on.

The situation is under careful watch and regular advice is being provided to the States for enhanced surveillance, containment, testing & dispatch of samples to INSACOG labs.

Related

comments