7th round of talks between Government and Farmers Unions held in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi today; Next round of dialogue to be held on 8th January 2021

New Delhi: Union Minister for Agriculture Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister for Railways, Commerce and Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Shri PiyushGoyal and Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Shri Som Prakash participated in the 7th round of talks with the representatives of 41 Farmers’ Unions at VigyanBhawan, New Delhi today. At the outset of the meeting a two minute silence was observed for those who had lost their lives during the agitation.

Shri Tomar said that keeping in mind the discussions during the previous meeting the government is committed to find solutions on farmers issues with an open mind. Both sides need to take steps forward to find solution.

The Minister said that keeping in mind the welfare of the farmerstalks regarding Farm Acts will be held with all farmers Unions representatives from different States. Shri Tomar also said that clause-wise discussion on Farm Acts can be carried forwardto resolve contentiousissues.

In today’s meeting both sides expressed their opinions and have decided to meet again on 8th January 2021.

