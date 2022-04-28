United States President Joe Biden will meet India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May

New Delhi: United States President Joe Biden has announced that he will meet India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May.

In a statement, the White House announced that President Biden will also meet with the leaders of the Quad Grouping of Australia, Japan, India and the United States in his upcoming visit to Tokyo.

Mr. Biden will visit the Republic of Korea and Japan from 20th to 24th of May to further deepen ties with them. The statement added that the trip will advance the United State’s rock-solid commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

