Union WCD Minister to attend ‘POSHAN Maah’ Celebrations and to grace other initiatives at Badgam on 21st and 22nd September, 2021

New Delhi : As part of the ongoing ‘POSHAN Maah’ which is being celebrated under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Zubin Irani will attend a series of programmes at Badgam, Jammu & Kashmir on 21stand 22ndSeptember, 2021.

On 21st September, the Union WCD Minister will inaugurateAnaemia Camp and will visit Horticulture High density orchard and fruit & vegetable preservation Unit at MalporaMagam. The Union Minister willinaugurate Sports Stadium, Magam andwill interact with PRIs/ public representatives at Degree College, Magam.

The Union WCD Minister will be Witnessing Sports Activities at Sports Stadium, Magam and attend Cultural programme.She willlay Foundation Stone of Bridge at Magam. Smt Iraniwill also visit Craft Tourism Village Kanihama and will interact with artisans/ SHGs.

On 22nd September, 2021, the Union WCD Minister will participate in Celebrations of POSHAN Maah & Distribution of Nutrition Kits and will distribute Cheques/sanctions to Beneficiaries of Anganwadi Centers Including Pregnant Women, Lactating Mothers & Adolescent Girls. Further, a Plantation ceremony will be held at Bhishit Zehra Park, Budgam to promote development of PoshanVatika.