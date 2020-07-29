Union Power Minister dedicates 3 wind projects with 800 MW capacity to the nation

New Delhi: Raj Kumar Singh, Honourable Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power and New & Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India, today in a virtual ceremony, dedicated Sembcorp’s state of the art SECI 1, 2 and 3 projects to the nation. Shri Bhanu Pratap Yadav, Joint Secretary, MNRE, along with several other dignitaries joined Wong Kim Yin, Group President and CEO, Sembcorp Industries from Singapore and Vipul Tuli, Managing Director, Sembcorp Energy India Limited virtually, to commemorate this milestone.

Sembcorp Energy India Limited (SEIL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Industries, today announced completion of its latest 800MW wind power projects, bringing its India renewable energy capacity to 1730MW. With the full commissioning of its 300MW SECI 3 wind project, Sembcorp becomes the first independent power producer to fully commission its projects awarded in the first three wind auctions held by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). Together, these assets provide enough clean energy to power more than 600,000 homes and avoid over 2 million tonnes/annum of carbon dioxide emissions. This capacity is also the largest operational wind capacity with any developer to-date from SECI auctions.

Shri Singh congratulated SEIL and Singapore Government for their work and commitment in their work in field of renewable energy sector. He said that we are determined to achieve energy transition for which we will ensure transparency, fairness and level playing field to our partners in the sector. He further added that we are committed for achieving target of 175 GW Renewable Energy capacity by 2020 and Prime Minister’s vision of 450 GW Renewable Energy capacity by 2030.

Wong Kim Yin, Group President & CEO, Sembcorp Industries, said from Singapore: “India is a key market for Sembcorp’s Energy business. We thank the Indian government for their trust in and partnership with us to continue to provide sustainable energy solutions to support urbanisation, electrification and decarbonisation in India.”

Since entering the India market in 2011, SEIL has established itself as a reliable independent power producer in the country. With a presence across nine states, SEIL owns and operates 35 assets, adding up to a total power capacity of 4,370MW including 1,730MW of renewable energy.

Vipul Tuli, Managing Director, Sembcorp Energy India Limited said: “This is a collective achievement of India’s power sector.The successful completion of the SECI 1, 2 and 3 projects were made possible with the support and guidance of MNRE and Ministry of Power, as well as close partnerships with many central, state and local authorities. Delivery of this 800MW capacity is a testament to collaboration between industry and government.”

