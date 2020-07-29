Pawan Hans’s first UDAN-RCS service launched in Uttarakhand

New Delhi: 274 UDAN routes have been operationalized so far connecting 45 airports and 3 heliports since the launch of the first UDAN flight in April 2017 by Hon’ble Prime Minister from Shimla to Delhi, said Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, MoS, I/C, Civil Aviation. Flagging off the first helicopter service by Pawan Hans in Uttarakhand today under the UDAN-RCS scheme, Shri Puri said that launch of the heli service and opening of these new routes will bring people of the state closer and support tourism in the region.

This service will enable connectivity between Dehradun, New Tehri, Srinagar and Gauchar. Shri Pradeep Singh Kharola, Secretary, MoCA, Smt. Usha Padhee, Joint Secretary, MoCA, Shri Sanjeev Razdan, CMD, Pawan Hans Ltd. were present during the virtual flag-off ceremony in New Delhi. The route was simultaneously inaugurated by Shri Trivendra Singh Rawat, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand from the state.

Commencement of the new heli services will enhance the aerial connectivity between hilly regions in Uttarakhand and bring down the average travel time to 20-25 minutes. This will also assist the Chaar Dhaam Yatra pilgrims. Pawan Hans Ltd. will operate thrice-weekly helicopter services on this route. Viability Gap Funding (VGF) is provided to both operators and passengers under the UDAN scheme to keep the fares affordable for the common people. Accordingly the fare for these routes is Rs. 2900 per seat. MoCA awarded the Dehradun- New Tehri – Srinagar – Gauchar route to Pawan Hans Ltd. under the UDAN 2 bidding process.

Two more networks connecting Dehradun to Ramnagar, Pantnagar, Nainital, Almora, Pithoragarh, and Dehradun to Mussoorie will also be operationalized soon by Pawan Hans Ltd.

Shri Hardeep Singh Puri congratulated Shri Trivender Singh Rawat, Chief Minister and the people of Uttarakhand. He added that with this launch, we are adding 6 more routes and 2 heliports at New Tehri and Srinagar.

Three rounds of UDAN have already been undertaken and so far close to 50 lakh passengers have travelled in UDAN flights covering airports in 19 States and 2 UTs. The fourth round of UDAN is under process. The Scheme has been able to fulfill the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister and keep up the motto of “Sab Uden, Sab Juden”

