Union MoS for I&B Dr L Murugan inaugurates Prasar Bharati Auditorium in Srinagar

New Delhi : Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L. Murugan inaugurated Prasar Bharati Auditorium at All India Radio Srinagar earlier today.

With a capacity of more than 170 seats, the auditorium is equipped with state-of-the-art digital technologies. This auditorium was damaged in 2014 floods.

In his inaugural address, Mr Murugan praised the role played by All India Radio Srinagar and Doordarshan Srinagar. He said that both these institutions have been making quality programmes in several languages for the past many decades. He made a special mention of the role played by both AIR Srinagar and DD Srinagar during 2014 floods and during Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Murugan said that being stationed in the border area, Srinagar Kendras of All India Radio and DD are playing vital role in countering the propaganda and obnoxious narrative unleashed by the adverse neighbouring countries. He further said that after abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir is on the path of rapid development, peace and prosperity.

Mr Murugan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s idea of inclusive growth and good governance and the approach adopted by the Jammu and Kashmir administration led by LG Manoj Sinha has put this Union Territory on the path of massive development.

A cultural programme by noted Kashmiri artist and singer Bashir Ahmad Tailbali and his troupe was also held during the function.