Union Ministers Pashupati Kumar Paras and Prahlad Singh Patel launch website for WFI-2023, publicity brochure and promotional video in New Delhi, today

The second edition of ‘World Food India-2023’ will be organised by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India, from 3-5 November, 2023 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The Curtain Raiser Event to WFI-2023 was held today in National Media Centre, New Delhi. During the event, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, Shri Pashupati Kumar Paras, and Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel, launched the website, publicity brochure and promotional video for WFI-2023.

Addressing the Curtain Raiser event, Shri Pashupati Kumar Paras emphasised that India is one of the fastest-growing economies with many investment opportunities, especially in the food processing sector. He outlined five pivotal elements of the WFI-2023 as Millets- ‘Shree Anna-The Super Food of India’, Innovation and Sustainability ‘Green Food’, White Revolution 2.0, making India an export hub and focus on technology and digitisation.

Shri Paras said that during the three-day event, the government expects leading players in the food processing sector from across the globe to showcase their strengths.

Shri Paras added that industry professionals’ meets, exhibitions and Food Street – a specially curated food experience arena, are also planned to explore collaborations and B2B/G contracts. He said that the event will highlight the myriad opportunities, infrastructure available, incentives, and benefits to the investors.

Shri Prahlad Singh Patel said that with the experience of previous edition of WFI-2017, the government is looking forward to WFI-2023 as a flagship global event. He said that India is proud of meeting the food needs of the world and the scientific parameters will help in the further growth of the food processing industry. He said that the various government initiatives including the PLI schemes in the food processing industry are enhancing the marketing and branding and the government is proud of the standardising the quality parameters.

Shri Patel emphasised that innovation in the food processing industry is a key differentiator globally, and will help India emerge as one of the strongest economies in the world. He added that digitalisation has enhanced the quality parameters even at self-help groups level, and thus improved the sector’s competitiveness.

While requesting wide stakeholder participation in the event, Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries Ms Anita Praveen, said that World Food India-2023, a flagship event of the Ministry, is a unique platform for global investors of food companies. She said that the Ministry aims to make India an export hub with a major contribution from food processing and allied industries. She added that the focus of the Ministry is on value addition, processing machinery, packaging technology & material etc. She said that Millets- ‘Shree Anna-The Super Food of India’ is one of the pillars of this event and there are immense investment opportunities in post-harvest management such as primary processing and storage, preservation infrastructure, cold chain, refrigerated transport and value addition in organic and nutritious foods. She emphasised that WFI-2023 will provide an impetus for the industry’s further growth and showcase India’s potential in the food processing industry to the world.

Vice President, FICCI Shri Harsha V Agarwal, and Secretary General, FICCI, Shri Shailesh K Pathak, provided outline of the preparations made in ensuring success of the event and brief of the arrangements at the venue for facilitating exhibitions, B2B, B2G & G2G meetings and collaborations. Being organized as part of International Year of Millets 2023 activities, WFI-2023 will have Millets (Shree Anna), organic produce & indigenous processed food as some of the focus areas, and will be held through collaborations with and investments from global stakeholders. The event was attended by wide spectrum of representatives from Press & Media, various Central Ministries/Departments, State Resident Commissioners & Embassies apart from senior officers of the Ministry.