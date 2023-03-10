President of India Droupadi Murmu Graces Sixth Convocation of Jawaharlal Nehru University

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu graced and addressed the 6th convocation of Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi today (March 10, 2023).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that students from all over India study in JNU. This University presents a lively reflection of the cultural unity of India amid the diversities. Students from many other countries also study in the University. Thus, JNU’s attraction as a centre of learning goes beyond India.

The President said that JNU is known for its progressive practices and rich contributions in terms of social sensitivity, inclusion and women empowerment.

The President said that students and faculty of JNU have made impressive contributions in various fields such as education and research, politics, civil service, diplomacy, social work, science & technology, media, literature, art and culture. She was happy to note that JNU has been at the second position continuously since the year 2017 among the universities of the country under the ‘National Institutional Ranking Framework’.

The President said that the vision, mission and objectives of JNU were articulated in its founding legislation. These basic ideals include national integration, social justice, secularism, democratic way of life, international understanding and scientific approach to the problems of society. She urged the University community to remain steadfast in its adherence to these foundational principles.

The President said that character building is also one of the main objectives of education. Invaluable opportunities for character building should never be lost by going with the flow of the moment. She said that young students have a natural tendency of curiosity, questioning and use of logic. This tendency should always be encouraged. Opposition to unscientific stereotypes by the younger generation should also be encouraged. Acceptance or rejection of ideas should be based on debate and dialogue.

The President expressed confidence that universities like JNU would contribute effectively in upholding the ideals of our freedom struggle, preserving the values ​​of the Constitution and achieving the goals of nation-building.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Pradhan said that India is not only the world’s oldest democracy, but it is also the mother of democracy. And JNU is a vivid experimental ground for this democracy, he added.

He further said that JNU is unlike any other university in terms of diversity, sensitivity, equality, quality, affordability, and multi-diversity. India is an ancient civilization with knowledge as its capital. JNU is working to take our knowledge-based civilization forward, he added.

He extended his wishes to the students who received degrees today and wished them luck for their future endeavours. He expressed his confidence that JNU students will set new standards in fulfilling the expectations of the country, society and humanity.