Union minister urges DRDO for setting up of Covid hospital in Balasore

Bhubaneswar : Union Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Pratap Sarangi today urged the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on setting up of Covid hospital by DRDO at Balasore district of Odisha.

In a letter Sarangi said, “ as we had discussion regarding setting up of a Covid hospital with oxygen and ICU facility by DRDO at Balasore, Odisha. I have requested the Hon’ble CM of Odisha to send proposal for opening of the hospital to center.”

He also said that DRDO with its Interim Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur has a massive presence in Balasore and people of the district look upto DRDO to help them in this time of health emergencies. With several DRDO Covid facilities coming up in various parts of the country under your dynamic leadership, the people of Balasore, who are witnessing a spike in Covid cases on daily basis, are keen to have critical care Covid facility in the district.

Further, I urge you to kindly have the matter taken up with the Govt. Of Odisha for submitting a proposal of setting up a Covid hospital by DRDO at Balasore, Odisha for your kind consideration in public interest, he added.