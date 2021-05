Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will release financial assistance to farmers under KALIA scheme tomorrow on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya & Krushak Diwas. Rs 920-crore to be released to around 40-lakh small & marginal farmers under KALIA scheme for Kharif crop tomorrow on the eve of Akhaya Trutiya and Krushak Divas. CM Naveen Patnaik will release the assistance to farmers at 5pm tomorrow .

