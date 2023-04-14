Union Minister Piyush Goyal meets Ministers Adolfo Urso and Matteo Salvini

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal met H.E. Mr. Adolfo Urso, Minister for Enterprises and Made in Italy, Government of Italy in Rome yesterday and discussed the range of issues of mutual interest. He was accompanied by senior officials and a high-level business delegation led by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), while Minister Urso was accompanied by his Deputy Minister Valentino Valentini and other senior officials.



Both ministers highlighted the elevation of bilateral relations to strategic partnership during the recent visit of the Prime Minister of Italy, Ms. Giorgia Meloni to India. Shri Goyal highlighted India’s inspirational growth story comprising youth power, digitization, and financial inclusion of 140 billion population. He also underscored India’s achievement in clean energy to deal with climate change impact and emphasised that India has achieved 40% of its installed capacity of energy from renewable in 2021 and set an ambitious goal of generation of 500 GW by 2030. He mentioned that the Government of India launched the Make in India initiative to make India a manufacturing hub for quality products having zero defects. India aspires to become a USD 35 trillion economy from the present USD 3.5 trillion by 2047 to become a developed country.



Shri Goyal also briefed Minister Urso about India’s capital investment of USD 1.4 trillion under the national infrastructure pipeline to build world-class infrastructure. Both ministers acknowledged the complementarities and synergies between Make in India and Made in Italy initiatives and encouraged business communities of India and Italy to invest in each others market. Minister Urso said that both countries should strive to forge partnerships in space, defence, IT, energy, and agriculture. He said that India and the EU should have a fair, equitable, and free trade agreement. He extended an invitation to Minister Urso to visit India.



A Business delegation led by CII also met Minister Urso and his colleagues, and had a fruitful interaction. Both Ministers emphasized on more collaboration and cooperation to tap the huge potential in two large economies.



In the evening, Shri Goyal met the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility, Government of Italy, Mr. Matteo Salvini. Both sides highlighted the need to promote investments in the field of sustainable mobility. Shri Goyal pitched for enhancing Italian investments in the fields of dedicated freight corridors, ports, airports, and high-speed railway lines while underscoring the government of India’s flagship initiatives – PM Gati Shakti and National Infrastructure pipeline. He said about the USD 1.4 trillion outlay kept for building infrastructure in India. On the sustainability issue, Shri Goyal underlined the government’s commitment to build its capacity in renewable energy in order to have a more sustainable and low-carbon economy. Deputy PM Salvini expressed a desire to visit India to view massive progress in infrastructure development. He also shared about the flagship project of building the world’s longest suspension bridge to connect Sicily with the mainland. Shri Goyal said that culture, cuisine, languages, and bollywood films play an important role in boosting people to people contacts and they are the key drivers in promoting the soft power diplomacy between the two countries.



During his two day long stay in Rome, Shri Goyal had meetings and interactions with 2 Deputy PMs – Mr Tajani and Mr Salvin, 1 cabinet minister – Mr Urso, 3 Deputy Ministers – Mr Cirielli, Mr Silli and Mr Valentini, Vice President of Italian Senate, Sen. Gaspari, President of India-Italy Friendship Group, Mr Sen Terzi, 8 Parliamentarians and almost hundred Chairmen, MDs, CEOs and Heads of business and trade associations from diverse sectors. Engagements also included one-on-one meetings with Heads and CEOs of 8 top Italian companies.



