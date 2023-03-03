Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Information and Broadcasting Shri Anurag Singh Thakur will launch Yuva [email protected] on 4th March 2023 , from Ropar, Punjab. On the occasion Shri Anurag Thakur will also launch the Dashboard of Yuva Utsava.

Yuva Utsava will be simultaneously hosted at Pratapgarh(U.P.), Haridwar(Uttrakhand), Dhar and Hosangabad(M.P.),Hanumangarh(Rajasthan),Saraiekela(Jharkhand),Kapurthala(Punjab), Jalgaon(Maharastra),Vijayawara(Andhra Pradesh),Karimnagar(Telangana),Palakhad(Kerala),Cudalore( Tamil Nadu) on 4th March 2023.

In the first phase by 31st March 2023 , Yuva Utsava will be conducted in 150 Districts across the country to celebrate the youth power.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports through its premier Youth organization Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), is organizing “YUVA UTSAV- India @2047” program in all districts across the country. This pan India celebration of Yuva Shakti follows a 3-tier format, beginning with a one-day District Level Yuva Utsav to be held from March to June 2023. The first phase of the program is scheduled to be held in 150 districts, to be held during the period – 4th March to 31st March 2023 in the current financial year.

The programs in the first phase are being hosted by schools and colleges of the districts, with broad based participants/footfall from neighboring educational institutions apart from the Youth Volunteers and Members of Youth Club affiliated with NYKS.

The winners of the District Level will participate at the State level Yuva Utsav which is a 2-day program scheduled to be held during August to September 2023 at State Capitals. The winners of all the State level programs shall participate at the National Level Yuva Utsav scheduled to be held in 3rd/4th week of October, 2023 at Delhi.

Across the three levels, Young Artists, Writers, Photographers, Orators will compete and traditional artists will showcase the rich cultural heritage of the country. The theme for the Yuva Utsav will be Panch Pran :

Goal of developed India,

To remove any trace of slavery or colonial mindset,

Take pride in our heritage and legacy,

Unity and solidarity, and

Sense of duty among citizens.

The youth participants would bring to the central stage of public discourse the vision for Amrit Kaal, rooted in the 5 resolves (Panch Pran). Yuva Shakti se Jan Bhagidari” will be the driving force for this grand celebration of 75thAnniversary of India’s Independence leading up to [email protected]

Youth in the age group of 15 to 29 years are eligible to participate in the programs/competitions at District, State and National Levels with winners at each stage proceeding to the next level.

Components of Yuva Utsav:

Young Artists Talent Hunt- Painting:

Young Writers Talent Hunt –

Photography Talent Hunt:

Declamation Contest

Cultural Festival- Group events:

As a part of Yuva Utsava, various Ministries, Departments/Agencies of State Governments and PSUs will showcase their achievements and innovations to the youth of the country. Hence, in addition to the core components of Yuva Utsav , the following allied exhibition cum demonstration stalls are also planned to showcase the achievements of various schemes of the Government of India in coordination with various Ministries and Departments. Some of the stalls planned alongside the Yuva Utsav Program are:

Fit India Stalls & Games

Exhibition & Drone Demonstration

Stalls of Rural Development Department

Stalls of MSME and Financial Services departments

5G technology Demonstration

Stalls of Agricultural Department.

Stalls of Health Department

Heritage Stalls

Skill Development Stalls

Cultural Performances

Block Chain Certificates

Veer Gatha- Unsung Heroes of Districts

India is a nation of young citizens and old history. The long history, diverse cultures, rich heritage and strong traditions of the country is the cultural capital upon which the young citizen shall realize the vision of [email protected], during the centennial celebration of India’s Independence.

As India is celebrating and commemorating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav- the 75th year of Independence and the glorious history of her people, culture and achievements, the mantra of Panch Pran; a vision of [email protected] in the age of Amrit Kaal is poised to bring India in the league of developed country.