Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy lays foundation stone for CRC, Davanagere, Karnataka

New Delhi : Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy laid the foundation stone for Composite Regional Centre (CRC) for Skill Development, Rehabilitation and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities at Vadanihalli in Davanagere, Karnataka on 16 April 2022.

Speaking on this occasion, the Union Minister highlighted the expert services in rehabilitation which will be made available by starting of this state of art facilities. He said that all Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) from Karnataka will be benefitted from this facility. He stated that Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Govt. of India is setting up similar facilities at 21 other places and these will go a long way in addressing the needs of PWDs across the country.

He stressed upon the need for creating awareness for prevention and early intervention for mainstreaming the PWDs, which will be made possible through these Centers. He stated that an area of 16.23 acres land has been allocated by the Government of Karnataka for this purpose and the building is being constructed at a cost of 24.61 crores.

Shri G.M. Siddeshwara, Member of Parliament, Davangere Constituency, Karnataka, Prof. N. Linganna, Member of the Legislative Assembly, Mayakonda Constituency, Karnataka, Shri Rajeev Sharma, IFoS, Joint Secretary, DEPwD, MSJ&E, Govt. of India, Shri Mahantesh Bilagi, I.A.S, Deputy Commissioner & District Magistrate, Davangere , Karnataka, Shri. B. V. Ram Kumar, Director (Offg), NIEPID, Secunderabad and Dr. Umasankar Mohanty, Director, Composite Regional Centre (CRC), Davangere, Karnataka were also present on the occasion.