Vice-President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu to visit NIEPID, Secunderabad tomorrow

New Delhi : The Vice-President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu will visit National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (Divyangjan), Manovikasnagar, Secunderabad which is an autonomous body under the administrative control of Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India on 17th April, 2022 between 4 PM to 5 PM.

The Vice-President will be received by the special children of NIEPID along with Shri Rajeev Sharma, Joint Secretary, DEPWD, Shri B V Ram Kumar, Director (Officiating) and staff of NIEPID.

He will visit the newly established Cross Disability Early Intervention Centre which offers comprehensive rehabilitation services to children with developmental delays and children with intellectual disabilities, autism and other associated conditions below the age of 6 years.

He will further proceed to oversee the activities undertaken in the Special Education Centre which provides holistic educational training to more than 200 children with intellectual disabilities. He will visit the Digital Classrooms in the special school and interact with the special students, teachers and parents.

He will also visit the technical stalls exhibiting the various aids, appliances and assistive devices for persons with disabilities by other National Institutes working in the field of disability rehabilitation. The Vice President will distribute aids and assistive devices to the identified beneficiaries under ADIP scheme.

Aids and appliances such as Teaching Learning Material Kits, Wheelchair, Tricycles, Hearing aids, Braille kits will be distributed free of cost to PWDs.

The Vice-President will address the gathering consisting of staff, Divyangjan, special children, parents, long term course students, faculty and invited guests in the NIEPID auditorium during the visit.

The function will be attended by Shri Rajeev Sharma, Joint Secretary, DEPWD, Shri B V Ram Kumar, Director (Officiating), NIEPID staff, parents, special children, Divyangjan and invited dignitaries.