Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil inaugurates a three-day National Write-Shop on Roadmap and Plan of Action on Localisation of Sustainable Development Goals in Panchayati Raj Institutions

New Delhi : Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil inaugurated a three-day National Write-Shop on ‘Roadmap and Plan of Action on Localisation of Sustainable Development Goals in Panchayati Raj Institutions’ here today in the presence of Shri Sunil Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj and Shri S. M. Vijayanand, Former Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj and Chairman, Core Committee on Mainstreaming Localisation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The National Writeshop was inaugurated with lightening of the traditional lamp by the dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil expressed confidence that this National Writeshop will be critical in determining what actions and steps need to be taken at every level to accelerate the pace of localisation of SDGs in Panchayats and galvanize efforts of State Governments, Line Departments at District, Block and Panchayat levels, elected representatives and functionaries of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), civil society, field experts and other stakeholders towards achievement of SDG-related nine thematic goals. He expressed hope that this writeshop would prove to be very successful and effective in preparing the roadmap and action plan to take forward the process of localization of SDGs at the Panchayat level, ensuring that no one is left behind.

Shri Patil stressed that strategies should be developed so that information dissemination regarding SDG-related thematic goals should percolate down to the levels of the District, Block and Panchayats in a smooth and seamless manner. He called upon all the participants and stakeholders to strengthen cooperation, confidence and solidarity to achieve the SDGs in nine identified thematic areas within a definite time-limit.

The Minister called upon all the stakeholders to first build positive mindset that we have to work towards the holistic and all-round development of the villages in a sustainable manner.

Shri Patil said that when the officials and representatives of the participating States return from here, they should take a resolution that everyone has to work together towards achieving the SDGs at the village level. “When we take such decision and resolve to fulfil the same, we find ways to get the work done in a time-bound manner,” he said.

Appreciating the efforts of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Shri Patil said that it is matter of great satisfaction that about 1 lakh 88 thousand Gram Panchayats across the country have resolved to achieve at least one or two goals of the nine themes identified for PRIs within one year down the line, after the Iconic Week (11th – 17th April 2022) event organized by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has given the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas‘. Thus, we all have to make efforts together and move forward with this mantra so that the SDGs can be achieved at the Gram Panchayat level. The development that has taken place in the country in the last 8 years is clearly visible in the eyes of the common man and also reflected in the form of confidence,” he said.

Shri Patil said that some States have started working towards localization of the SDGs and there are many Panchayats in the country which are fulfilling some of the goals, so other States and Panchayats across the country have to replicate their strategies and action-plan. Work should be done in this direction.

Delivering address on Policy Framework for localization of SDGs at grassroots levels with Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), Shri Sunil Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj said that the State policy will focus on the Roadmap and Plan of Action (PoA) on different strategies, approaches, convergent actions and innovative models in context to Capacity Buildings & Training, best practices, monitoring framework, incentivization and reflections of themes of SDG into Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDPs). He said that the focus of revamped RGSA scheme is on re-imagining PRIs as vibrant centres of local self-governance and economic growth with special focus on localization of SDGs at the grassroots level adopting thematic approach through concerted and collaborative efforts of Central Ministries and State Line Departments. He emphasized on the vision and the roadmap for taking forward the process of LSDGs in rural area through PRIs.

Shri S. M. Vijayanand, Chairman of the Core Committee on Mainstreaming Localisation of Sustainable Development Goals, highlighted his views on “Preparedness of Roadmap and draft Plan of Action on Localization of LSDGs with PRIs”. He emphasized on capacity building of the ERs, EWRs and weaker sections of the society, and they should be capacitated. SHGs can play an important role in taking forward the process of LSDGs in Gram Panchayats in context of “Whole-of-Society” approach.

Smt. Jayashree Raghunandan, Additional Chief Secretary/ Director General (Training), Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Government of Tamil Nadu briefed about the report of the Expert Committee on Localization of SDGs. Vote of Thanks was delivered by Smt. Rekha Yadav, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

Presentation on “SHG-PRI Convergence: To attain the thematic approaches of LSDGs at the grassroots level” was made by Smt. Nita Kejriwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, Presentation on “Convergent Strategies & Innovation Models to take forward the roadmap of LSDGS in PRIs” by Representative of UNICEF, Presentation on “Convergent Strategies & Innovation Models to take forward the roadmap of LSDGS in PRIs” by Representative of UNDP and Presentation on “Convergent Strategies with Academic Institutions to take forward the roadmap of LSDGS in PRIs” by Team Leader of UNNAT Bharat Abhiyan was also made during the National Writeshop. State Presentations were made by Maharashtra, Odisha and Karnataka.

Ministry of Panchayati Raj is organising the three-day (4th July – 6th July 2022) National Writeshop on Localization of Sustainable Development Goals. Officers from Central Ministries, Representatives from UNICEF, UNDP, UNPFA, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan and Representatives from all 34 States/UTs are taking active participation in this Writeshop. The agenda of the Writeshop is to prepare the Roadmap and Draft Plan of Action on Localization of SDGs in PRIs.