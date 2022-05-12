Union Minister of Power confers NHPC Limited with first prize of ‘Rajbhasha Shield’

New Delhi :Union Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy, R.K Singh conferred NHPC Limited with the first prize for the year 2020-21 and the second prize for the year 2018-19 for excellent implementation of Rajbhasha during the meeting of Hindi Salahkar Samiti chaired by Shri Singh here today. Shri A.K. Singh, CMD, NHPC Limited received these awards from the Union Minister of Power during the meeting. Shri Krishna Pal Gurjar, Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries, Shri Alok Kumar, Secretary (Power), Ministry of Power and senior officers from Department of Official Language, Ministry of Home Affairs and members of the committee were also present. During the meeting, Shri R.K Singh also released the latest issue of ‘Rajbhasha Jyoti’, NHPC’s official language magazine and the book ‘Bharatiya Sanskriti mein Prabandhan’ written by Dr. Rajbir Singh, Group General Manager (Rajbhasha), NHPC.

NHPC has also been awarded “Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar” nine times by the Government of India for its excellent work in the field of implementation of Rajbhasha.