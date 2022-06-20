Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Environment, Forest & Climate Change Bhupender Yadav to lead International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations on 21st June 2022 from the Ram ki Paidi, Ayodhya

New Delhi :On occasion of the 8th International Day of Yoga (IDY), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Yoga Day observation from Mysuru Palace, Mysuru, Karnataka. Hon. PM’s address will be live streamed on DD National and other DD Channels from 6:40 am to 7:00 am.

In the spirit of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ as the country celebrates 75th year of independence, 75 iconic sites have been selected for observation of 8th edition of IDY. Ram ki Paidi at Ayodhya is one of them.

Union Cabinet Minister of Labour & Employment and Environment, Forest & Climate Change Shri Bhupender Yadav will lead the yoga celebrations from Ayodhya on 21st June 2022. Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Keshav Prasad Maurya will also be participating.

IDY will also focus on ‘Brand India at Global Stage’ while showcasing its iconic places. The IDY observation is based on a harmonious mass yoga demonstration of a custom made 45-minute protocol namely, Common Yoga Protocol (CYP).

The first International Day of Yoga was celebrated on 21st June 2015. The IDY resolution of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in December 2014 came at the initiative of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and was passed by unanimous consent. Since 2015, the IDY has evolved into a mass movement for health, around the world.