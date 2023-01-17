Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya addresses Health & Healthcare Community Dinner organized by World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland

“We are working towards augmenting health infrastructure and have initiated multiple schemes to strengthen health systems and improve health service delivery with focus on quality, accessibility and affordability of healthcare services.” This was stated by Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya as he participated in Health & Healthcare Community Dinner organized by World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos, Switzerland.

Dr. Mandaviya reiterated the vision of India of according the topmost priority to Healthcare as seva (service). “Be it launch of world’s biggest government funded health assurance scheme, PM Jan Aarogya Yojana covering approximately 500 million people or establishment of 150,000 Health & Wellness Centres, we have put the vision of ‘Antyodaya’, that is, ‘Rise of the last person’ into action in healthcare and a key facet of ensuring Universal Health Coverage” he further added.

Lauding India contribution in pharmaceutical sector, Dr. Mandaviya said that “India has highest number of USFDA manufacturing plants outside US, besides being a world leader in generic medicines. It has emerged as a hub for R&D activities and is one of the leading destinations for high-end diagnostic services. To create an enabling framework for providing health services to world at large, Government is institutionalizing medical tourism through a soon to be launched Heal in India initiative.”

Dr. Mandaviya in his concluding remarks invited all the stakeholders to look at India as a land of opportunities and take advantage of same by partnering with India. This endeavor would lead towards making India and world a healthier place.

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya is attending key multiple sessions in the ongoing World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland at Congress Centre. In the series of such sessions, he also participated in the bilateral meeting with Federal Minister of Health of Germany, Karl Wilhelm Lauterbach where he lauded the co-operation shown by the German counterparts and was hopeful of continuing and strengthening this co-operation in future as well.

Participants included Karl Wilhelm Lauterbach Federal Minister of Health Federal Ministry of Health of Germany, Situmbeko Musokotwane Minister of Finance and National Planning Ministry of Finance and National Planning of Zambia, Vera Daves de Sousa Minister of Finance Ministry of Finance of Angola, Victor Dzau President National Academy of Medicine, K T Rama Rao Minister of Information Technology, Industries, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Government of Telangana, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Director-General World Health Organization (WHO), Shyam Bishen Head, Shaping the Future of Health and Healthcare, Member of Executive Committee, World Economic Forum, Natalia Kanem Executive Director United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen Chief Executive Officer Novo Nordisk Foundation, Michelle Williams Dean of the Faculty Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Jeremy Farrar Director Wellcome Trust, Adar C. Poonawalla Chief Executive Officer Serum Institute of India, Prasad G.V. Co-Chairman and Managing Director Dr Reddy’s Ltd, Paul Hudson Chief Executive Officer Sanofi, Seth F. Berkley Chief Executive Officer Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, Shobana Kamineni Executive Vice-Chairperson Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer Moderna.