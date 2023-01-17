Department of Fisheries conducts planning meeting for ‘Sagar Parikrama’ Phase III

The Department of Fisheries (DoF), Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India (GoI) has launched the ‘Sagar Parikrama’ program on the occasion of 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Sagar Parikrama program is being organized through a pre-decided sea route covering coastal States/UTs.

DoF under the chairmanship of Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minster of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (MoFAH&D), Government of India, organised the planning meeting for ‘Sagar Parikrama’ Phase III in New Delhi. The program was attended by JS (Marine Fisheries), DoF GoI, welcomed all participants and set the agenda for the meeting while Secretary, DoF GoI, summarised the last two programs and highlighted that key activities such as completion and upgradation of harbours, promotion of artificial reefs etc should be promoted amongst fishermen communities.

Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister, MoFAH&D launched the Marathi version of the “Sagar Parikrama Song”. Further, he thanked all participants for joining the meeting, share their thoughts and determine to make the program a success.

Phase III program of ‘Sagar Parikrama’ is being organized in the state of Maharashtra and a tentative plan was proposed by the state officials. The program locations and dates were deliberated upon by the officials as per weather suitability and other influencing factors. Plausible options for locations to hold rallies, site visits, house visits etc were discussed. The state officials also put forth on-ground challenges that they maybe posed with during preparation of the program for discussion and guidance by the leadership.

Further, the representatives from the fisherfolk communities and BJP were invited to put forward their points for discussion and deliberation. Few points that were discussed were state’s request for subsidy on diesel for deep-sea fish folks to make deep-sea fishing economical, action with regards to fish folks caught by the neighbouring countries during deep-sea fishing, completion of Mirkarwada phase II and Anganwadi harbor, ensure ration and insurance benefits to cover more beneficiaries during the non-fishing period etc.

The meeting is a planning meeting that aimed to kick-start the event planning along with understanding on-ground challenges and stakeholder expectations. He advised all the officials and participants present that beneficiary connect should be at the core of meetings and activities planned during the event. The interactions aim to resolve the issues of the fishers and other stakeholders and facilitate their economic upliftment through various fisheries schemes and programs being implemented by the Government of India such as ‘Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana’ (PMMSY), KCC and FIDF. It was highlighted by Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, that while all schemes have been important however creating awareness about KCC amongst fishermen folks has been a key agenda point during his Sagar Parikrama visits and shall remain the same.

Background :

‘Sagar Parikrama’ aims to (i) facilitate interaction with fishermen, coastal communities and stakeholders so as to disseminate information of various fisheries related schemes and programs being implemented by the Government, (ii) demonstrating solidarity with all fisher folk, fish farmers and concerned stakeholder’s as a spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (iii) promote responsible fisheries with focus on the sustainable balance between the utilization of marine fisheries resources for food security of nation and livelihoods of coastal fisher communities, and (iv) protection of marine ecosystems. ‘Sagar Parikrama’ program envisages to cover the maritime States/UTs in a phased manner.