Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh says, Governance reforms introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi provide enabling environment for working women

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said here today that the Governance reforms introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi provide enabling environment for working women.

Briefing about several measures undertaken by the Ministry of Personnel, which is the nodal Ministry for personnel management, Dr Jitendra Singh said, DoPT has taken concerted efforts to increase the representation of women in Central Government jobs and to provide them a balance between professional as well as family life.

The Minister cited the example of Child Care Leave (CCL) and said, in continuation of grant of 730 days CCL, some new measures have also been taken and those are like an employee on Child Care Leave may be permitted to leave headquarters with the prior approval of appropriate competent authority, the Leave Travel Concession (LTC) may be availed, while an employee is on CCL and can also proceed on foreign travel provided clearances from appropriate competent authorities are taken in advance. Moreover, minimum period for Child Care Leave reduced from mandatory 15 days to 5 days and the limit of 22 years in case of disabled child for the purpose of a government servant availing Child Care Leave under the provisions of Rule 43-C of the CCS (Leave) Rules, 1972 has been removed.

Dr Jitendra Singh also underlined that Special Allowance @ Rs.3000/- p.m. to Women employees with Disability has been granted for child care with effect from 01st July, 2022, which will increase by 25% on increase of DA by 50%.

The Minister said, Special Leave provision made connected to inquiry of sexual harassment, as leave up to a period of 90 days can be availed by an aggrieved female Government Servant, which will be granted during the pendency of the inquiry and the leave granted to the aggrieved female Government Servant under this rule shall not be debited against the leave account.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, keeping in view the potential emotional trauma caused due to stillbirth or death of a child soon after birth, which has a far-reaching impact on the mother’s life, it has now been decided to grant a Special Maternity Leave of 60 days to a female Central Government Servant in case of death of a child soon after birth / stillbirth.

The Minister pointed out that even during entire COVID period, special provisions for women officers and staffs made through various OMs like provision for attendance as per roster / skeletal staff and Pregnant employees were exempted for roster and allowed to “Work from Home”.

Dwelling on the Women-Centric reforms in the Department of Pensions and Pensioners’ Welfare, Dr Jitendra Singh referred to a recent OM wherein a divorced daughter, in whose case a decree of divorce was issued after the death of her parents, will be eligible for family pension if the divorce petition was filed before death of the parents. Similarly, the families of missing employees covered under NPS can now get family pension within 6 months of lodging FIR and not wait for 7 years after which employee considered deemed dead. Even in cases where the Government servant dies before completing a service of 7 years, family pension shall be payable to the family at enhanced rate of 50% of last pay for first 10 years and thereafter @ 30% of last pay.