Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation Stone and inaugurate 16 highway projects worth nearly Rs7500 crore in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Shri Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of 16 highway projects in Uttar Pradesh tomorrow. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will preside over the virtual function, to be attended by MoS-RTH Gen (Retd) V K Singh,Deputy Chief Minister Shri Keshav Prasad Maurya, and Ministers from the State.

These projects for inauguration and foundation laying carry a Road length of 505 kilometers, involving construction value of nearly Rs7500 crore. Paving the way for development of Uttar Pradesh, these roads will enhance better connectivity, convenience and economic growth in the State.

List of Projects :

Sl. No. Name of Project Length in km Cost in Rs. crore Dedication to Nation NH Project 1. Widening to 4-lane from Meerut to Bulandhshahar of NH-235 61.19 2407.91 2. Construction of 4-lane Gorakhpur bypass from JungalKaudiya of NH-24 to Kaleshwar on NH-27 17.66 866.00 3. Rehabilitation & Up-gradation of NH-76 from Kabrai to Banda in district ofMahoba& Banda 37.00 215.16 4. Rehabilitation & Up-gradation of NH-76 from Mau to Jasra in district ofChitrakoot&Prayagraj 53.55 218.94 5. Rehabilitation & Up-gradation to 4-lane of NH-96 from Pratapgarh to Prayagraj bypass in district ofPratapgarh&Prayagraj 34.70 599.35 6. Rehabilitation & Up-gradation of NH-730 from Barhani to Kataya in district of Siddharthnagar 35.00 209.10 7. Rehabilitation & Up-gradation of NH-730 from Bahraich to Shrawasti in district of Bahraich&Shrawasti 61.90 388.83 8. Construction of ROB in lieu of COD crossing (LC no.79D) in Kanpur district 1 Job ¼790m½ 50.74 E-Foundation NH Projects 9. Strengthening of NH-75E in the district of Sonebhadra from MP/UP border to UP/Jharkhand border 65.21 57.50 10. Strengthening of NH-75E in the district of Sonebhadra from MP/UP border to UP/Jharkhand border 26.81 29.63 11. Widening & Strengthening of NH-91A from BharthanaChowk to Kudarkoot in district of Etawah&Auraiya 40.00 262.37 12. Widening & Strengthening of NH-135C from Drumandganj to Halia in district of Mirzapur 18.40 39.37 13. Widening & Strengthening of NH-135C from Rampur to Bhadewara in district of Prayagraj 15.00 76.23 14. Widening & Strengthening of NH-227Abetween Sikringanj& Gola in district of Gorakhpur 9.00 37.52 15. Widening & Strengthening of NH-730 between Tamkuhiraj&Padrauna in district of Kushinagar 19.00 69.67 Start of Work (KaryaSubharambh) 16 Construction of 6-lane bridge parallel to the existing bridge on Ganga river on NH-96 in Phaphamau in district of Prayagraj 9.90 1948.25 Total 504.32 7476.57

