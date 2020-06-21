Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi participates with performed Yoga at his residence with people from different communities on the occasion of Sixth International Yoga Day

New Delhi: The Union Minority Affairs Minister Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today participated in the Sixth International Yoga Day with performing Yoga at his residence with people from different communities. He advocated ‘Yoga with Family’, the theme of IDY this year, in the wake of the current pandemic of COVID-19, where mass gatherings are not advisable.

The IDY was celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country through electronic and digital media. The government maximized the use of social and digital media platforms to facilitate online participation from the people.

Shri Naqvi himself has been practicing Yoga for the last several years and says Yoga provides benefit to people of all age groups. He has been upholding that Yoga has now become “crown of the world’s health” and we feel proud that India’s thousands years old culture has proved to be “resource of health” for the entire world and its people. Shri Naqvi maintains that Yoga is more important today as human mind and body has been affected by stress and pollution. Yoga is the “golden key to good health” and “good health is real wealth”.

